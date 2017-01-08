US Soldier, Part of Anti-IS Push, Dies in Jordan
The U.S. military says a soldier has died in a noncombat related incident while operating construction equipment in Jordan. The service member was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's name for the campaign to drive Islamic State extremists out of Iraq and Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|14 min
|Listen
|5
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|19 min
|Listen
|96
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|John
|19
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,285
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|4 hr
|pitsall
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|Brian_G
|121,914
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC