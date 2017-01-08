US Soldier, Part of Anti-IS Push, Die...

US Soldier, Part of Anti-IS Push, Dies in Jordan

Read more: News Max

The U.S. military says a soldier has died in a noncombat related incident while operating construction equipment in Jordan. The service member was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's name for the campaign to drive Islamic State extremists out of Iraq and Syria.

Chicago, IL

