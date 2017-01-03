US Congress votes to rebuke UN for 'a...

US Congress votes to rebuke UN for 'anti-Israel' resolution

Read more: Ynetnews

The House overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan measure Thursday that rebukes the United Nations for criticizing Israeli settlements as Republicans used the debate to accuse President Barack Obama of turning his back on the Jewish state. Lawmakers voted 342-80 for the non-binding resolution that declares unwavering support for Israel and insists that the United States reject any future UN actions that are similarly "one-sided and anti-Israel."

