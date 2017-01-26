UN officials: Yemen could face famine...

UN officials: Yemen could face famine if no immediate action

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

U.N. officials warned Thursday that the escalating conflict in Yemen has left two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian aid and the country could face famine this year unless immediate action is taken. U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council that the "dangerous" upsurge in airstrikes and fighting is having "tragic consequences for the Yemeni people," with 18.2 million in need of emergency food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... 32 min Lawrence Wolf 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 41 min Ize Found 71,326
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 47 min berklee 80
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr yehoshooah adam 103
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) 5 hr Marti 4
News Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC