UN experts say Yemen opponents may have committed war crimes

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen and Houthi Shiite rebels may have committed war crimes in the conflict that is wracking the Middle East's poorest nation with no end in sight, U.N. experts said in a new report. The report to the U.N. Security Council, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, said that after nearly two years of conflict Yemen is "in danger of fracturing beyond the point of no return."

