UN: At least 6,878 civilians killed in Iraq violence in 2016
BAGHDAD Violence claimed the lives of at least 6,878 civilian Iraqis last year, the United Nations said on Monday, as the Iraqi government struggles to maintain security nationwide and to dislodge Islamic State militants from areas under their control. The U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq, known as UNAMI, said its numbers "have to be considered as the absolute minimum" as it has not been able to verify casualties among civilians in conflict areas, and of those who lost their lives due to "secondary effects of violence due to exposure to the elements, lack of water, food, medicines and health care."
