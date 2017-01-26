U.N. aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest
UNITED NATIONS>>The U.N. humanitarian chief accused the Syrian government today of blocking aid to hundreds of thousands of the country's neediest people despite a nationwide cease-fire that has given "a glimmer of hope" that the conflict might be coming to an end. Undersecretary-General Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council that a two-step approval process that the government agreed to for humanitarian convoys to cross conflict lines to get to besieged and hard to reach areas "has become, in practice, a 10-step process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 min
|Listen
|104
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|28 min
|Popular Phart
|121,924
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|4 hr
|berklee
|80
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|Marti
|4
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC