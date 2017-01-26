U.N. aid chief accuses Syria of block...

U.N. aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

UNITED NATIONS>>The U.N. humanitarian chief accused the Syrian government today of blocking aid to hundreds of thousands of the country's neediest people despite a nationwide cease-fire that has given "a glimmer of hope" that the conflict might be coming to an end. Undersecretary-General Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council that a two-step approval process that the government agreed to for humanitarian convoys to cross conflict lines to get to besieged and hard to reach areas "has become, in practice, a 10-step process."

Chicago, IL

