Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops
" Iraq's state TV says the Turkish Prime Minister has arrived in Baghdad in his first visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq. The Saturday report didn't give details on the schedule of Binali Yildirim's two-day visit.
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|36 min
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Shareef
|3,109
|French city freezes twinning with Safed to pres... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Israel's Racist Rabbis: 'Hate the Gentile' (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|9
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,281
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|22 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|23 hr
|Rockstar
|10
