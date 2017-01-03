Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over...

Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops

" Iraq's state TV says the Turkish Prime Minister has arrived in Baghdad in his first visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq. The Saturday report didn't give details on the schedule of Binali Yildirim's two-day visit.

