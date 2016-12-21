Turkish media run 'selfie' video of alleged nightclub gunman
This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017, shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|7 min
|lavon affair
|143
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|81
|Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|7 hr
|Injudgement
|74
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|12 hr
|Defined
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Ize Found
|71,273
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC