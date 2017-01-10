Turkish lawmaker chains self to rostrum, sparks new brawl

Main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, lawmaker Baris Yarkadas takes a photo of CHP lawmakers as Turkey's parliament debate proposed amendments to the country's constitution that would hand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's largely ceremonial presidency sweeping executive powers, in Ankara, Turkey, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Legislators on Wednesday resume their deliberations on the proposed amendments which last week resulted in brawls between ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

