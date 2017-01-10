Turkish lawmaker chains self to rostr...

Turkish lawmaker chains self to rostrum, sparks new brawl

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, lawmaker Baris Yarkadas takes a photo of CHP lawmakers as Turkey's parliament debate proposed amendments to the country's constitution that would hand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's largely ceremonial presidency sweeping executive powers, in Ankara, Turkey, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Legislators on Wednesday resume their deliberations on the proposed amendments which last week resulted in brawls between ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 51 min Jeff Brightone 1
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... 1 hr Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 1 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 11
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu Dietz 74
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC