Turkey's parliament to debate greater powers for Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a rally in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Turkey's justice minister Bekir Bozdag says police have detained 18 people in connection with a foiled attack at courthouse in the western city of Izmir that nevertheless killed a policeman and a courthouse employee.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Lollypop6442
|104
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|John
|23
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|5 hr
|mr large
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|7 hr
|Listen
|35
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|11 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|14 hr
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|14 hr
|Tll
|1
