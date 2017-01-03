Turkey says truce violations put Syri...

Turkey says truce violations put Syria talks in jeopardy

Turkey warned on Wednesday that repeated cease-fire violations by Syria's government were threatening peace talks scheduled for later this month. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the talks in Kazakhstan were scheduled for January 23, to be preceded by preparatory meetings between Turkish and Russian "experts" in Turkey.

