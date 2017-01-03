Turkey dismisses more civil servants in post-coup purge
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a rally in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Turkey's justice minister Bekir Bozdag says police have detained 18 people in connection with a foiled attack at courthouse in the western city of Izmir that nevertheless killed a policeman and a courthouse employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Shareef
|3,109
|French city freezes twinning with Safed to pres... (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Israel's Racist Rabbis: 'Hate the Gentile' (Dec '10)
|6 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|9
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Fri
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Fri
|Rockstar
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC