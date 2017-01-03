Turkey detains five suspects linked t...

Turkey detains five suspects linked to Istanbul nightclub attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Turkish police on Wednesday detained at least five militant suspects believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack, the state-run news agency reported. The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations, hasn't been publicly named and is still at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,278
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr yehoshooah adam 22
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 3 hr Dems R Dull Witted 94
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 3 hr Ainu 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 4 hr Brian_G 121,911
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 6 hr C. A. S. 9
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 10 hr kuda 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC