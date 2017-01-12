Turkey detains 9 colonels in north Cyprus for Gulen ties
Turkey's state-run news agency says nine Turkish colonels have been detained in northern Cyprus as part of the investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for a failed coup in July. The Anadolu Agency said the officers were detained Sunday as part of an investigation into the Gulen movement's organization in the Turkish Cyprus Peace Forces and Security Forces Command, part of the Turkish Armed Forces.
