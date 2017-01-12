Turkey bogged down in Syria as it rea...

Turkey bogged down in Syria as it realigns with Russia

Read more: Stars and Stripes

Nearly two months into the assault, Turkey has become bogged down in an unexpectedly bloody fight to retake the Islamic State group's last stronghold in northern Syria. It has been forced to pour in troops, take the lead in the battle from its Syrian allies and reach out to Russia for aerial support.

Chicago, IL

