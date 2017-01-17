Trump staff, properties face terror risk with presidency
In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2012 photo, Trump Towers center, are pictured in Istanbul. Security experts warn that businesses around the world bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's name face an increased risk now that the businessman is in the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|38 min
|Le Jimbo
|9
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|9 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|11 hr
|Mike Schmidt
|75
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|11 hr
|Listen
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|TRD
|71,320
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC