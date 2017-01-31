Trump courts Jordan's king amid embassy, refugee concerns
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during an honor cordon at the Pentagon, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during an honor cordon at the Pentagon, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Lawrence
|110
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|6
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,332
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|9 hr
|Lips5152
|2
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC