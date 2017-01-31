Trump courts Jordan's king amid embas...

Trump courts Jordan's king amid embassy, refugee concerns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during an honor cordon at the Pentagon, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during an honor cordon at the Pentagon, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Lawrence 110
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... 3 hr silly rabbit 1
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 4 hr Old Pom 6
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,332
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... 6 hr silly rabbit 3
News Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a... 9 hr Lips5152 2
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC