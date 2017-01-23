Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt...

Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt, 1st trip since 2013

12 hrs ago

Hamas Deputy Chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in Egypt for meetings with security officials, the highest level visit by a member of the Palestinian militant group since Egypt's army overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. Haniyeh arrived late Sunday, Egyptian security officials said, as Hamas officials confirmed the visit.

