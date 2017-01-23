Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt, 1st trip since 2013
Hamas Deputy Chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in Egypt for meetings with security officials, the highest level visit by a member of the Palestinian militant group since Egypt's army overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. Haniyeh arrived late Sunday, Egyptian security officials said, as Hamas officials confirmed the visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|27 min
|Democrat Hero
|5
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|18 hr
|Listen
|76
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|21 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|22 hr
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC