This undated handout photo provided by Deux Beaux Garcon Films shows...
A scene from "In Between," an award-winning film about Israeli Arab women battling their conservative society that has touched off a real-life battle among Israeli Arabs. A scene from "In Between," an award-winning film about Israeli Arab women battling their conservative society that has touched off a real-life battle among Israeli Arabs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|TRD
|71,333
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|4 hr
|Blackburn
|9
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|Lawrence
|110
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|19 hr
|Lips5152
|2
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
