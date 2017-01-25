This Iraqi woman escaped ISIS and a bad marriage, all for the love of her children
She left behind the authoritarian rule of ISIS. And she also left an overbearing husband who she says had held her back for nearly two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Make Jerusalem Safe Again
|3 hr
|Bagi
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|4 hr
|madoff sinogog
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|4 hr
|diana
|1
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|madoff sinogog
|33
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|4 hr
|berklee
|26
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC