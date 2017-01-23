The Latest: US welcomes attempt to re...

The Latest: US welcomes attempt to reduce violence in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan's capital is the latest in a long ... . Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 2 hr berklee 18
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr yehoshooah adam 80
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 4 hr Listen 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,322
News New Israeli settlements 'seriously undermine' p... 8 hr okiady 2
News State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P... 9 hr lolol 2
News Obama Aids The Palestinian Authorities With $22... 10 hr BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC