The Latest: US welcomes attempt to reduce violence in Syria
The face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan's capital is the latest in a long ... . Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|2 hr
|berklee
|18
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|80
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|4 hr
|Listen
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,322
|New Israeli settlements 'seriously undermine' p...
|8 hr
|okiady
|2
|State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P...
|9 hr
|lolol
|2
|Obama Aids The Palestinian Authorities With $22...
|10 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC