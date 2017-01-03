The Latest: Turkish operations slowin...

The Latest: Turkish operations slowing down in north Syria

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Turkey's defense minister says Ankara's military operations in northern Syria have slowed down to avoid civilian casualties in a push for the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab. Fikri Isik also accused the United States of what he called a "sincerity problem" in assisting Turkish forces and limiting the aid to a 20-kilometer zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 36 min yehoshooah adam 24
News Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10) 1 hr Shareef 3,109
News French city freezes twinning with Safed to pres... (Oct '14) 2 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Israel's Racist Rabbis: 'Hate the Gentile' (Dec '10) 2 hr yidfellas v USA 9
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,281
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 22 hr Itstartswithaz 2
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 23 hr Rockstar 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC