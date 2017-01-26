The Latest: Turkey warns against Syri...

The Latest: Turkey warns against Syria 'spoilers'

Turkey says details of a three-way mechanism to enforce a cease-fire in Syria are still being worked out after talks between the warring parties, and warned it would not tolerate "spoilers." The two-day talks in Kazakhstan ended Tuesday with an agreement among Russia, Iran and Turkey to consolidate a Dec. 30 cease-fire, take joint action against extremist groups and jumpstart peace negotiations.

Chicago, IL

