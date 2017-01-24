The Latest: Settler leader welcomes n...

The Latest: Settler leader welcomes new West Bank homes

The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after Israel announced the construction of 2,500 new settler homes in the West Bank : A leader of the West Bank settlement movement has welcomed Israel's approval of 2,500 West Bank housing units. Oded Revivi, the chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, said in a statement Tuesday he hoped the announcement "is just the beginning of a wave of new building."

