The Latest: Official: Istanbul attack...

The Latest: Official: Istanbul attack executed in IS' name

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Istanbul's governor says that the New Year's nightclub attack that killed 39 people was executed on behalf of the Islamic State group. Vasip Sahin told reporters that "It is clear that this was carried out in the name of Daesh."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... 17 min Marie-Luise_J 2
News Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t... 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Kerry: Israel marching towards being a 'unitary... 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 5 hr True Christian wi... 67
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,308
News EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea Mon Jeff Brightone 2
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC