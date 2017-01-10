The Latest: Official: Istanbul attack executed in IS' name
Istanbul's governor says that the New Year's nightclub attack that killed 39 people was executed on behalf of the Islamic State group. Vasip Sahin told reporters that "It is clear that this was carried out in the name of Daesh."
