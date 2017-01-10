The Latest: Obama says Mideast peace ...

The Latest: Obama says Mideast peace 'moment may be passing'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

President Barack Obama is warning that the "moment may be passing" for a two-state solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. Obama says in his final White House news conference that he continues to be worried that the "status quo is unsustainable" in Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 2 hr Strong Wakamoto 27
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,312
News Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 12 hr Paul 70
News Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark Wed Qasooma 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Tue Listen 2
News Why does Trump want to move the American embass... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC