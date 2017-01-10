The Latest: Obama says Mideast peace 'moment may be passing'
President Barack Obama is warning that the "moment may be passing" for a two-state solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. Obama says in his final White House news conference that he continues to be worried that the "status quo is unsustainable" in Israel.
