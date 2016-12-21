The Latest: Many nationalities among ...

The Latest: Many nationalities among wounded in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Policies says foreigners are among the wounded in the attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left at least 39 dead and nearly 70 wounded. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said: "There are many different nationalities, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya and citizens of other nations."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 50 min BHO Monumental Di... 1
News Abbas willing to work with Trump administration 2 hr Listen 2
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 3 hr Quirky 56
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 3 hr Jellybeans8075 22
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,272
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) 21 hr fener 5
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... Sat Dont drink and drive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC