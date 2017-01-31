The Latest: French PM calls ban useless as anti-terror tool
The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : France's prime minister is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump's three-month immigration ban on refugees from Muslim countries as being useless in the fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Tuesday that Trump's decision "only aims at exacerbating tensions, creating potential conflicts" and "in the end, the greatest inefficiency regarding results in the fight against terrorism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|TRD
|71,333
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|4 hr
|Blackburn
|9
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|Lawrence
|110
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|19 hr
|Lips5152
|2
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC