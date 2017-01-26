The Latest: British petition aims to ...

The Latest: British petition aims to bar Trump from visiting

Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : A petition set up on a British government website calling for U.S. President Donald Trump to be barred from visiting the country has attracted hundreds of thousands of signatures, qualifying it for a parliamentary debate. Trump has drawn widespread condemnation in Britain for his ban on refugees and people from selected Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Prime Minister Theresa May invited him to make a state visit to Britain this year during her trip to Washington last week.

