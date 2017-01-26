The Latest: British petition aims to bar Trump from visiting
The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : A petition set up on a British government website calling for U.S. President Donald Trump to be barred from visiting the country has attracted hundreds of thousands of signatures, qualifying it for a parliamentary debate. Trump has drawn widespread condemnation in Britain for his ban on refugees and people from selected Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Prime Minister Theresa May invited him to make a state visit to Britain this year during her trip to Washington last week.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|106
|All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ...
|4 hr
|Brexit
|1
|Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy should be ...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|TRD
|71,330
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|22 hr
|Trump Man
|3
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Sat
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Popular Phart
|121,923
