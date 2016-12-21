'Terror attack' in Istanbul: 39 dead, nearly 70 others wounded in nightclub shooting

An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday before entering and firing on people partying inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.