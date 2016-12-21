'Terror attack' in Istanbul: 39 dead, nearly 70 others wounded in nightclub shooting
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday before entering and firing on people partying inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,272
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|5 hr
|kuda
|51
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|fener
|5
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|10 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|15 hr
|Russian Ainu
|8
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|18 hr
|o see the light
|21
|Palestinians Eye Israeli Settlements With Uneas...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC