Tehran building collapse: Search continues for missing firefighters

Emergency workers have dug tunnels into the wreckage of a collapsed high-rise in downtown Tehran in their search for survivors and bodies, Iranian state TV reported. They have not yet found any of the firefighters believed to be buried under the rubble, Iran's fire chief told the official Islamic Republic of Iran News Network.

