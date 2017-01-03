Syria's Assad ready to 'negotiate eve...

Syria's Assad ready to 'negotiate everything' with rebels

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this photo released Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, speaks with French journalists in Damascus, Syria. Assad said in remarks published on Monday that he was prepared "to negotiate everything" at talks set to begin in later this month in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces' recapture of Aleppo last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr Listen 106
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 6 hr John 24
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... 12 hr mr large 2
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 15 hr Listen 34
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 18 hr Strong Wakamoto 21
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... 21 hr YugeRussianOilSale 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... 22 hr Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,591

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC