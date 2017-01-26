Syrian troops take control of water f...

Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

Syrian government troops gained control of the village that houses the main water source for Damascus Saturday, as fighters begin to evacuate, in a major development that caps weeks of fighting in the area, according to Syrian state TV and opposition media. The development could signal the end of a standoff in the Barada Valley that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents for nearly a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,327
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... 7 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Fri Listen 101
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... Fri Lawrence Wolf 12
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Fri berklee 77
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Fri Marti 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC