Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels
Syrian government troops gained control of the village that houses the main water source for Damascus Saturday, as fighters begin to evacuate, in a major development that caps weeks of fighting in the area, according to Syrian state TV and opposition media. The development could signal the end of a standoff in the Barada Valley that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents for nearly a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,327
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|7 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Fri
|Listen
|101
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Fri
|berklee
|77
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Marti
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC