Syrian opposition: Shelling of displa...

Syrian opposition: Shelling of displaced shelter kills 12

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

This file frame grab from video provided on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 by Step News Agency, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows smoke rise from the government forces shelling on Wadi Barada, northwest of Damascus, Syria. Opposition activists and Syria's state TV said on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 that maintenance workers have arrived in the rebel-held valley near Damascus to fix the water facility there, ending a violent standoff that has dried out the capital for weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 48 min Ainu 26
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Bible Believer 60
News Israeli two-staters, wake up! Mark Langfan 3 hr USA Today 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,303
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... 19 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Sun Kinnaman 2
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Sun Pieces of a man 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC