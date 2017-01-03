Syrian media: Car bomb in Damascus countryside kill 5
Syria's state news agency says a car bomb explosion in southwest Damascus has killed at least five people and injured 15 others. The car bomb was detonated Sunday outside Sasa, a village in rural Damascus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Ize Found
|71,284
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|22 min
|CAS
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|121,914
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|9 hr
|infonews
|125
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|John
|18
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|21 hr
|Listen
|89
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|21 hr
|Listen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC