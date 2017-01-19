Syrian activists say IS has killed 12...

Syrian activists say IS has killed 12 captives in Palmyra

14 hrs ago

Syrian activists say the Islamic State group has killed 12 people it held captive in the ancient city of Palmyra by shooting and beheading them. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says four of the victims, teachers and government employees, were beheaded.

Chicago, IL

