Syrian activists say IS has killed 12 captives in Palmyra
Syrian activists say the Islamic State group has killed 12 people it held captive in the ancient city of Palmyra by shooting and beheading them. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says four of the victims, teachers and government employees, were beheaded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,314
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|7 hr
|Dietz
|74
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|11 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|27
|Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|Wed
|Qasooma
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC