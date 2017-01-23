Syria talks focused on cease-fire get underway in Kazakhstan
Syria talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran and aimed at bolstering a shaky cease-fire in place since last month opened on Monday in Kazakhstan, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the Damascus government representatives and rebel factions trying to overthrow it. The gathering in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, is also the start of a new effort to end Syria's six-year civil war.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Listen
|76
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|5 hr
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|14 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|17 hr
|Listen
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
