Syria talks focused on cease-fire get underway in Kazakhstan

Syria talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran and aimed at bolstering a shaky cease-fire in place since last month opened on Monday in Kazakhstan, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the Damascus government representatives and rebel factions trying to overthrow it. The gathering in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, is also the start of a new effort to end Syria's six-year civil war.

Chicago, IL

