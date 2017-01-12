Syria says Israeli strikes hit near airport west of capital
Syria on Friday accused Israel of firing rockets that hit near a major military airport west of Damascus, triggering a fire, and warned Tel Aviv of repercussions without specifying whether it would retaliate for the attack, the third such incident recently according to the Syrian government. In a statement carried on the official news agency SANA, the military said several missiles were launched just after midnight from an area near Lake Tiberias that fell in the vicinity of the Mezzeh military airport on the western edge of the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,298
|Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p...
|4 hr
|mosaic is RICO
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|fix is in
|31
|FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|8 hr
|Listen
|7
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|11 hr
|Gabe
|1
|Far-right Party in Austria Seeks to Win Over Jews
|12 hr
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC