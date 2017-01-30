Syria says civilian safe zones envisi...

Syria says civilian safe zones envisioned by Donald Trump would be unsafe

15 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Syria warned Monday of safe zones for civilians that U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in creating, saying it would have to come in coordination with the Syrian government, otherwise it would be unsafe and violate the Arab nation's sovereignty. The announcement was made in Damascus by Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem during a meeting with the head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, who began an official visit to Syria on Monday.

