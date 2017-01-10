Syria: IS destroys part of Roman thea...

Syria: IS destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Islamic State group militants destroyed a landmark ancient Roman monument and parts of the theater in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, the government and opposition monitoring groups said Friday. Maamoun Abdulkarim, the head of Syria's antiquities department, said the militants destroyed the facade of the second-century theater along with the Tetrapylon, a cubic-shaped ancient Roman monument that sits in the middle of the colonnade road that leads to the theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... 8 hr Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 8 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 11
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu Dietz 74
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC