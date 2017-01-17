Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen
Suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's southwestern Bayda province, security and tribal officials said, the first such killings reported in the country since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency Friday. The two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information to journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,320
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|23 hr
|xxxxxxxxx
|2
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Sat
|Gismys
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Sat
|Max
|6
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Jan 20
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC