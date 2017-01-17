Suspected US drone strike kills 3 all...

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen

Suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's southwestern Bayda province, security and tribal officials said, the first such killings reported in the country since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency Friday. The two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information to journalists.

Chicago, IL

