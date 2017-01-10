Six tourists injured after hot-air ba...

Six tourists injured after hot-air balloon plummets from sky in Dubai

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Six people have been injured after the hot-air balloon they were travelling in plummeted abruptly from the Dubai sky and crashed into the ground. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates are looking into what caused the balloon to drop from the sky but initial reports say wind speed or a fault in the balloon could have caused crash.

