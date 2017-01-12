Seven Canadian soldiers treated at military hospital in Iraq since November

Seven Canadian soldiers treated at mi...

20 hrs ago

National Defence is refusing to disclose details about several Canadian soldiers treated at a military hospital in northern Iraq in recent weeks, including whether any of them were wounded on the battlefield. The soldiers were among 120 patients who were seen at the medical facility since it began operating near the Kurdish city of Erbil at the end of November, according to figures provided to The Canadian Press.

Chicago, IL

