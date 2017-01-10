Saudi's Flynas to buy 80 Airbus A320neo planes in $8.6B deal
Airbus says it has agreed to sell a total of 80 A320neo planes to Saudi Arabian low-cost airline Flynas in a deal worth $8.6 billion. The agreement announced Monday includes a new order for 60 of the single-aisle aircraft and upgrades an existing order for 20 of the less-advanced A320ceo model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t...
|27 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Kerry: Israel marching towards being a 'unitary...
|34 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|67
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,308
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|2 hr
|Brexit
|1
|EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC