Saudi's Flynas to buy 80 Airbus A320neo planes in $8.6B deal

Airbus says it has agreed to sell a total of 80 A320neo planes to Saudi Arabian low-cost airline Flynas in a deal worth $8.6 billion. The agreement announced Monday includes a new order for 60 of the single-aisle aircraft and upgrades an existing order for 20 of the less-advanced A320ceo model.

Chicago, IL

