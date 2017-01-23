Saudi Arabia warns destructive computer virus has returned
Saudi Arabia is warning that a computer virus that destroyed the systems of its state-run oil company in 2012 has returned. A state-run television channel aired comments on Monday suggesting that 15 government agencies and private institutions had been hit by the Shamoon virus.
