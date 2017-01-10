Russia hopes for pragmatic dialogue w...

Russia hopes for pragmatic dialogue with US under Trump

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Moscow hopes for better relations with the United States based on respect for mutual interests once Donald Trump takes office, in contrast with the "messianic" approach of the outgoing administration that has ravaged ties, Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday. Sergey Lavrov said that Russia and the United States can reach common ground on nuclear arms control and other issues if each country proceeds from national interests and shows respect for the other side.

Chicago, IL

