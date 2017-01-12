Report: More than 16,000 Iraqis Kille...

Report: More than 16,000 Iraqis Killed by Violence in 2016

Violence and military operations claimed the lives of more than 16,000 civilians in Iraq last year, a research group that tracks civilian deaths in Iraq said Thursday, making it one of the deadliest years for war-weary Iraqis since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. In its annual report, the London-based Iraqi Body Count reported that 16,361 civilian Iraqis died in 2016, with the northern province of Nineveh the worst hit at 7,431 people killed.

Chicago, IL

