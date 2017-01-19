Report: IS Lost a Quarter of Its Terr...

Report: IS Lost a Quarter of Its Territory in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Researchers say the Islamic State group lost nearly a quarter of its territory last year, as an array of forces pressured it on multiple fronts in Syria and Iraq. In a report published Thursday, IHS Jane's Terrorism and Insurgency Center called the territorial losses "unprecedented" and predicted IS militants would be driven from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 18 hr Dietz 74
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 22 hr Strong Wakamoto 27
News Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark Wed Qasooma 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Tue Listen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC