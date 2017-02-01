Rep. Gabbard says she'll pay for Syri...

Rep. Gabbard says she'll pay for Syria trip after outcry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A release sent out by her office late Tuesday said she will reimburse a group called AACCESS-Ohio, or the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services, for the expenses "because it has become a distraction." She said the important issue at hand is whether Americans "want their taxpayer dollars to continue to be used in support of militant groups" that she said are working with Al Qaeda and ISIS to overthrow the Syrian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 1 hr o see the light 80
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Kimbo 113
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 2 hr Chief Zio Watch 11
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,333
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... 17 hr silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... 20 hr silly rabbit 3
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... 23 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC