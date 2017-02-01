Rep. Gabbard says she'll pay for Syria trip after outcry
A release sent out by her office late Tuesday said she will reimburse a group called AACCESS-Ohio, or the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services, for the expenses "because it has become a distraction." She said the important issue at hand is whether Americans "want their taxpayer dollars to continue to be used in support of militant groups" that she said are working with Al Qaeda and ISIS to overthrow the Syrian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 hr
|o see the light
|80
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Kimbo
|113
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|2 hr
|Chief Zio Watch
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,333
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC