Rebels begin to leave Syria's Barada Valley
Al-Ikhbariya TV says four buses carrying 160 rebels and family members departed the Barada Valley on Sunday for the rebel-held Idlib province, where they will join thousands of other rebels and dissidents from the Damascus area. The evacuation marks the end of a nearly six-week-long standoff between rebels and pro-government forces that led to severe water cuts to some 5 million people around Damascus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,330
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|9 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|105
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|12 hr
|Trump Man
|3
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Sat
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|Jan 27
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Jan 27
|berklee
|77
